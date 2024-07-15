Gareth Southgate’s £45 cream Marks and Spencer polo top has said it needs time to reflect and to talk to the right people before making any decision on its long-term future.

The news comes after the casual top ended the Euro 2024 tournament by being tossed into the dirty washing pile in Southgate’s hotel room at the England camp shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

“It’s been a long 5 weeks,” admitted the cotton-rich top, still available from some M&S stores, and online.

“Personally, I feel I’ve been stretched, and that’s despite the obvious high-quality stitching and breathable fabric that make me up.

“I like to think I’ve moved the manager on in the last few years, away from the staid waistcoat and shirt combo towards a more European styling with a little more flair,” suggested the top.

“Do I still have the itch? Yes, but unfortunately, that’s not untypical when you wear cotton in warm temperatures and a stressful environment – I’d advise wearing a thin vest underneath in future.

“Ultimately, though, the M&S autumn range is likely to be out soon, and maybe it’s time for a nice black turtleneck jumper or even a shacket to take England on to the next level?

‘What I really need now is a good long soak and time to think, but certainly at no more than 30 degrees temperature’.