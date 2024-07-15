Alternate universe where the United States has proper gun control sees Donald Trump covered in a milkshake

In an alternate universe identical to our own except for the United States enforcing proper gun control, news is emerging that former President Donald Trump has been hit by a milkshake.

The incident stands in stark contrast to our own universe, where Trump was recently struck on the ear by a bullet fired from a rifle legally owned by a man not old enough to drink alcohol.

This incident sparked a nationwide debate on the need for stricter gun control, though no tangible action is expected to follow – which is par for the course in a land where thoughts and prayers flow far more freely than sensible legislation, even when the victims include children and presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, in the parallel universe where America has adopted gun control measures akin to other Western democracies, the story unfolded quite differently.

The disgruntled attendee at the Trump rally, unable to procure an assault rifle at the local Walmart, resorted to the next best thing – an innocent milkshake. With all the anger he could muster, the individual hurled the dairy projectile at Trump to make clear his political opposition to his policies, leaving Trump dripping in frothy indignation and strawberry syrup.

Witnesses in this alternate dimension report that Trump, though visibly shaken and stained, was unharmed, except for a bruised ego and a flattened hairstyle.

His security detail, rather than diving on top of the candidate to take him out of the line of fire, merely fetched napkins. The event sparked widespread laughter, memes, and a spike in milkshake sales, but no calls for constitutional amendments, or the formation of armed militia groups.

Supporters of alternate Trump were left outraged by the milkshake attack, insisting it was a sign that the radical and violent left would stop at nothing to harm the presidential candidate, seemingly unaware that their own alternate self would “rather die” than accept the sort of gun control laws that could have prevented someone shooting at Trump in the first place.

Alternate universe Nigel Farage has immediately flown to the United States to be with Trump ‘at this difficult time’, and to offer the benefit of his vast personal experience with troublesome dry cleaning jobs.