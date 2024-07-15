‘Look, who doesn’t like to clip their children with bullets from time to time,’ insists God

After many right-wing talking faces spoke out to insist Donald Trump was saved by God during his assassination attempt, the omnipotent deity has spoken out to say yes, he was responsible for guiding a bullet through the ear of former President Donald Trump.

With Trump making a full recovery from the near miss, hundreds of right-wing evangelicals have thanked God for saving his life, rather than asking why he pushed a bullet that close to his face in the first place.

God told reporters, “Sure, it was me. Yes, I made that bullet go through his ear. And before you say anything, I care for all my children equally. But as any parent knows, sometimes you have a kid who needs a little more encouragement to get the message, right?

“Sometimes a stern word simply isn’t enough, and that’s when we have to demonstrate our love through slightly more violent means. If we draw a little blood along the way, all the better.

“Just because my son was one of those liberal do-gooders doesn’t mean I’m above getting my hands dirty to get the behaviour I expect from my kids. So what?”

Parent Sharon Matthews told us, “This is typical of society’s attitude to male parenting. It’s double-standards of the very worst kind.

“If I fired a bullet through my child’s ear, then social services would be involved before the day was out – but in this case, God is being actively praised for it?

“All I hear is ‘oh he’s so benevolent for letting his kid live’, rather than ‘oh he decided not to save the guy who was stood behind Trump then?’.

“Imagine if I punished my kid and it directly led to the death of another child – I’d be in prison, and rightly so. But it seems the evangelical right just wants to give God further praise for it.

“If I was God, I’d have come out and said, ‘It was nothing to do with me; you assholes can sort your own gun problems out yourself’.”