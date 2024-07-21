Conspiracy theorists to celebrate 55th anniversary of first ‘moon landing was fake’ claim

The world’s conspiracy theorists are celebrating today – the 55th anniversary of the first claim that the moon landings were nothing more than an elaborate ruse.

Just hours after pictures of Neil Armstrong’s giant lunar step were beamed back to Earth, the first publicly recognised theory of a fake moon landing appeared.

In the days before Internet chat rooms and discussion boards, the planet’s deluded idiots were forced to take their theories to street corners or small newspapers.

Chuck Williams of Connecticut, a borderline simpleton, told his local paper at the time that he didn’t believe they’d been up there because “it’s fucking miles away, isn’t it? and we should be able to see them, shouldn’t we?”

Williams’ theory led to the birth of a sizeable conspiracy theory movement, which is alive and well today and now celebrates the first theory from fifty five years ago.

“Of course they didn’t go to the moon, if we had, why haven’t we spent the billions and billions of dollars needed to go back again, eh?” said a leading idiot we spoke to.

“Mr Williams was the first person to open our eyes to the clearly elaborate scam perpetrated on the people of the Earth.

“Since then we have come up with hundreds of other barely plausible theories about why a moon landing would be impractical, theories which sort of make Mr Williams’ comments look a little ridiculous, but he’s still definitely worth celebrating.

“When we finally get up there and find out it’s made of cheese, you science people are gonna look really stupid.”

My species went to the moon and all I got was this lousy T-shirt