White House aides leave a note on Biden’s mirror to remind him he is no longer running for President

White House aides have left a post-it note on President Biden’s mirror and in other convenient locations to remind him that he has withdrawn from the presidential race.

President Biden made the decision to withdraw from presidential contention a mere six months after he should have done so.

But staff are concerned that the skeleton-in-chief may not be able to remember that he’s not in the race anymore.

“It’s just best for everyone,” confirmed Simon Williams, a White House aide.

”We often leave notes for the President, the most frequent of which is ‘remember trousers’.

”But this one is a biggie, so we’ll write “you are NOT not running for president” in really big letters, right next to “your VP’s name is KAMALA”. Honestly, there are so many notes now, it’s a wonder he can see his reflection.

“His bathroom is beginning to look like the set of Memento.

Upon seeing the note, President Biden commented, “Oh yeah, that thing. I knew I pulled out of something. Thank God it was just this and not NATO. Boy, would my face be red!

”Who are you?”