Joe Biden remains defiant despite mistaking NATO summit for granddaughter’s birthday

President Joe Biden has defiantly insisted he is fit to be President for another four years despite mistaking the recent NATO summit in Washington for his granddaughter’s 7th birthday.

Biden was seen thanking world leaders for coming before placing party hats on their heads and offering them jelly and ice cream.

New British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was willing to go along with it, believing it was just part of the ongoing celebrations of his recent resounding win in the UK general election.

A government spokesperson said, “The Prime Minister was delighted to see the President attempting to blow up balloons, but honestly, it felt a bit much when he offered him a game of pin the tail on the donkey and asked him what he wanted to be when he grows up.

“At this point, we were whisked out of the room and told the President ‘needed to rest’.”

Meanwhile, a White House official insisted that the President still retains his full cognitive abilities, but is always willing to prioritise family during important occasions, such as his granddaughter’s birthday.

A spokesperson told reporters, “It just shows that President Biden is a caring family man, as well as a distinguished world leader.

“We’d just prefer to ignore the fact that his granddaughter’s birthday is in August, and she’ll be 20.”