New study finds that not everything needs a f**king podcast

A new study has stunned the entertainment world after it revealed that not everything needs a f**king podcast.

The study to discover if everything needs a f**king podcast was urgently commissioned after it was revealed that Chelmsford City Council had produced a podcast about its plans to resurface Springfield Road and Moulsham Street.

“It certainly had become apparent that there was a feeling that absolutely everything these days needs a f**king podcast, so we wanted to test that theory,” explained Cambridge University’s Professor of Podcasts, Simon Williams.

“The results are clear. Whilst there is definitely evidence that podcasts about current affairs, history, and some sports are warranted, not everything needs a f**king podcast.

“There were podcasts sponsored by high-street banks about setting up a small business. That’s a pamphlet, not a podcast. A stand-up comic and his friend decided to rewatch old episodes of Knight Rider – that didn’t need a podcast. A podcast that featured two friends ‘just talking shit to each other’ – well, that’s just a night in the pub, isn’t it? Goodness knows why that is a podcast. A podcast that accompanied a BBC2 show on which some celebrities comment on a BBC1 show about ordinary people trying to run a goat farm definitely seemed to be a little redundant.”

It is expected that the study’s conclusion that not everything needs a f**king podcast will be thoroughly ignored and that everything will, in fact, continue to have a f**king podcast.

Please note that this article is probably accompanied by a podcast hosted by someone who was on Mock the Week once, and is available on iTunes and other podcast providers.