‘Hitler must be stopped’ insists Biden

President Biden has issued a rallying war cry to his allies today insisting that Hitler must be defeated.

With footage emerging on Friday of the US President introducing President Zelenskyy as Putin, President Biden has looked to defend himself following the gaff by insisting the main focus should be on stopping Hitler, and finding Osama Bin Laden.

Speaking earlier he declared, “Hitler has got to be stopped.

“I am absolutely fine, and definitely capable of running the free world for another four years with no issues whatsoever. I completely understand what is going on.

“That’s why Hitler needs to be defeated, and we have to find Saddam Hussain before he bombs Pearl Harbour.

“It’s pretty serious stuff, so as long as we all stick together and help Putin to invade Ukraine we should be okay.

“I have spoken to Margaret Thatcher this morning about it and she’s totally on board with the decisions.

Asked if he thinks he is capable of winning the next election and defeating Donald Trump we were told “Yes, but we’ve got to defeat the Germans first!”