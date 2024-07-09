Man’s joy at finding parking space ruined by hidden Smart car

A man’s initial joy at finding a parking spot has been completely ruined by a Smart car owner using a full-sized parking space again.

Simon Williams, who owns a real car, revealed his disappointment earlier after driving around a car park for ages and finding an empty spot before spotting a tiny toy Smart car thing parked right at the front of the space.

Speaking earlier he told us “They shouldn’t be allowed to park in real spaces, it’s a joke.

“I was looking for a parking space for ages earlier and finally thought I had found one, only to drive right up to it and spot some tiny car thing right at the front of the space.

“Then I spotted it was one of these Smart cars, which are basically half a car, and make it look like nobody is parked there.

“They should not be allowed to use grown up spaces – it’s so annoying – they just really get your hopes up.

Asked what he thinks owners of Smart cars should actually do instead of using parking spaces we were told, “Get a new car. A real one.”