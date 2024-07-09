Prosecutors have announced they will be bringing charges of murder against video for the 1979 killing of the radio star.

The radio star’s death was determined to have been caused by a broken heart that many thought was brought on by ‘pictures’.

It occurred amid accusations of plagiarism of the second symphony that may or may not have been rewritten by a machine.

“This has gone on for far too long,” explained Simon Williams, a lawyer who specialises in pop crimes.

“The radio star deserves justice, and I intend to seek that on their behalf by prosecuting video to the fullest extent of the law, and seeing it locked away for a long, long time.”

It is understood that VCR, who has long been retired, will be called to give evidence as, at the time, many people put the blame on it and it is likely that it has testimony that could prove decisive.

The case is expected to be a long one as witness testimony will go back to 1952, when the radio star was first heard on the wireless.

Lawyers acting for video have called the trial to be abandoned as it is clearly frivolous and a waste of the court’s time, but the Judge refused saying that ‘we can’t rewind, we’ve gone too far’.