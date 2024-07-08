Nigel Farage determined to defy ‘the will of the people’ by ignoring referendum from the 2010s

Nigel Farage has called for an end to the First Past the Post electoral system that saw his party win five seats in the general election, despite the nation overwhelmingly choosing to keep it during a referendum on electoral reform in 2011.

67% of the voting public chose to keep the First Past the Post system in 2011, yet Farage is determined to defy them and will continue his campaign to ignore the result.

“We need change, and the 2011 referendum only had a simple yes/no question, where the options were to continue with the status quo, or not. That’s all it was.

“The problem is that the ‘not’ answer ignored the many possible alternatives available, which means people didn’t really know what they were voting for.”

However, his position on badly run referendums with poorly articulated alternatives to the status quo has pricked the ears of many voters across the country.

“That’s a very interesting take on referendums,” said voter Simon Williams.

“If you’re saying that people voting to reject a single thing, without due consideration of all of the alternatives, shouldn’t really result in a binding referendum, then I’d be happy to discuss the other one, from 2016?”

“No, that’s very different,” insisted Nigel Farage.

“Because in 2016 we were voting ‘for or against’ the EU, while ignoring the many alternative options for being outside the UE, while in 2011 we were voting ‘for or against FPTP’ while ignoring the many alternative options available to us.

“Very different.”