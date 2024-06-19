Inflation is down because of what we are doing, insists government that claimed there was nothing they could do to affect inflation when it was going up

According to the prime minister, Governments are solely responsible for changes to inflation, as long as those changes are in the ‘correct’ direction.

Rishi Sunak has hailed a fall in inflation to 2%, the lowest its been in two-and-a-half years, seemingly unaware that the Bank of England had already said it was going to fall to that level anyway.

As part of his commitment to halve inflation over the last year, Sunak was interviewed after the latest figures were published, telling one reporter, “Before I decide if something we are doing is capable of affecting the rate of inflation, I need to know in which direction inflation is currently going.

“If it’s going up, then no, the rise in inflation was entirely the fault of global factors beyond our control – but if it’s coming down, then yes, it is entirely due to our prudent fiscal management and the steady economic hand of the Conservatives.

“If you don’t understand how that works, then you probably didn’t study maths until you were 18, sorry.

“So yes, all you need to do is tell me in which direction inflation is currently heading, and then I’ll tell you if the government are responsible for the inflation rate changing, or not.”

Critics have said that if the Tories will take the credit when things go right but absolve themselves of blame when they go badly, what, actually, is the point of them?

A question to which the prime minister replied, “Christ, don’t pull at that thread whatever you do.”

