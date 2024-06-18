Ah, the deep state. You can hardly swing a Union Jack these days without hitting some shadowy cabal scheming to undermine the noble efforts of Reform UK.

It’s no surprise, really, that we’re facing yet another sinister plot. We’re creeping ahead of the Conservatives in the polls, and it’s only a matter of time before we catch Labour. Clearly they will not let this stand.

This time, they’ve cunningly infiltrated our ranks, compelling us to select a staggering 41 candidates with links to far-right fascists. It’s a devious tactic, aimed squarely at discrediting our righteous cause.

Let’s be clear: I am not saying that we, as a party, have a propensity to attract individuals with extremist views. Perish the thought! There is nothing about the company I have started, and the policies I have advocated, that have in any way attracted the sort of people who embrace fascism.

The real issue here is the elaborate machinations of the deep state, which has undoubtedly placed these candidates among us to tarnish our spotless reputation.

And it’s not just the deep state. Oh no, my friends. The wokerati are in on it too, probably sipping their soy lattes and chuckling as they watch our every move. They’ve created an environment where it’s nearly impossible to vet political candidates thoroughly. Just imagine the paperwork! The woke agenda has made it a Herculean task to distinguish between genuine patriots and those with unsavoury affiliations.

Of course, the mainstream media is complicit in trying to destroy Reform UK, amplifying these accusations to paint us as a party that tolerates – nay, welcomes – fascistic tendencies. It’s all part of their grand design to stifle any true opposition to the liberal hegemony.

I must stress, however, that our vision for the future of Britain remains unblemished. Reform UK stands for democracy, freedom, and the sovereignty of the British people – through the demonisation of brown people and by giving more money to rich people. Any suggestion to the contrary is nothing more than a smear campaign orchestrated by the usual suspects.

So, I call on all true patriots to see through this web of deceit. The deep state and their woke cronies may have won this round, but rest assured, we will persevere, and we will be victorious. Reform UK is a beacon of hope in these dark times, and we will not be extinguished by their underhanded tactics.

Stay vigilant, Britain. The fight for our nation’s soul continues.