Rishi Sunak demands three debates a day for the next six weeks

Rishi Sunak’s dwindling election hopes are riding on the prospect of being able to debate Keir Starmer for eight hours a day until election day.

Conservative election officials have demanded that Starmer be available to debate the prime minister at least three times a day, seven days a week.

Tory strategist Simon Williams told us, “This isn’t about us trying to convince the public that we’re the right party to lead the country, it’s about bringing Starmer down our level in the eyes of the public.

“We’re not stupid, we know that trying to elevate Rishi Sunak in the eyes of the public is a completely lost cause, it’s simply never going to happen. So our only option is to bring Keir Starmer down to our level, instead.

“Every time we appear on screen with him, a small part of the audience will think ‘they are basically the same’, and when that happens, our chances increase – very, very slightly. That’s why we need three debates a day, seven days a week, until 3rd July.

“Anything less than that, and we’re totally fucked.”