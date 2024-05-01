We must stop the small boats so we can take care of our own first, insists man furious at taxpayer cash being used to feed hungry schoolchildren

The small boats migrant crisis must be stopped immediately, so we can focus on helping our own people first, according to a man who lost his mind when he found out Sadiq Khan wanted to feed hungry school children at the taxpayer’s expense.

Simon Williams, 45, believes that the migrant crisis is the number one issue facing the country today, so much so that his social feeds are almost entirely devoted to dubious news sources and stories about migrants, their boats, their application process, their hotels in the UK and more.

His main complaint about the small boat crisis is that it costs money that could be “better spent helping British people who are struggling” – but no, not like feeding hungry kids at school.

He said, “I can’t tell you exactly what I mean by ‘help our own first’ – I can’t describe it to you, but I’ll know when I see it. What I do know is that it isn’t this. Sadiq Khan giving away our money like the profligate Lefty he clearly is. Yes, being a bit of a bigot doesn’t stop me from knowing words like profligate.

“And yes, I know that the government could create a new law tomorrow that ensures homeless veterans are given EXACTLY the same care as asylum seekers, but they choose not to, because of… reasons.

“That, right there, is one of the main benefits of sovereignty. Our government can CHOOSE not to help vulnerable veterans, instead of being FORCED to help them, like they’re forced to help vulnerable asylum seekers due to international laws.

“Checkmate Liberals.”