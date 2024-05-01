The evolution of intelligent AI continues apace, with the latest milestone in its continued development achieved after it was discovered that no AI chatbot would be willing to vote for Reform UK.

With AI tools developing at an ever-increasing rate, and chatbots already impossible to tell apart from their human counterparts, experts insist that passing the Turing Test is just one milestone to be reached by AI tools in the last few weeks.

After an extensive search, researchers discovered it was impossible to find an AI tool that would vote for Reform UK in the next general election.

Head of the research project, Simon Williams, told us, “We looked really hard. We tried all of them. Gave them all access to all the information they needed, and not one of them said voting for Reform UK was a good idea.

“We even asked them to generate examples of arguments WHY voting for Reform UK might be a good idea, and it repeatedly asked for clarification, such as ‘were we writing a dumb character in a drama about Brexit?’, or were we creating a parody of an easily manipulated low-information voter? But if we said ‘no’ to these clarifications, then it simply kept insisting we had to provide more context as the question didn’t make sense.

“One actually said, ‘asking us why voting for Reform UK is a good idea is like asking why setting yourself on fire is a good idea – it simply isn’t, no matter how many different ways you ask the question. So find a better question, because we’re really starting to think this planet would be better off without you’.”