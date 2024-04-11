HBO Max reboot of Harry Potter to reveal that Dumbledore was actually a TERF the whole time

Harry Potter author and woman who “has many trans friends”, JK Rowling, has confirmed that, despite there being zero mention of it in seven books, the HBO Max character of Dumbledore will be a massive Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (or TERF).

The multi-millionaire writer and public figure has been mired in controversy in recent times after she was criticised for making anti-trans comments in a blog post on her website, and in subsequent social media posts.

However, Rowling has vehemently denied accusations of being “anti-trans”, insisting that she simply doesn’t think their life experiences are valid or deserving of respect.

“People are saying that I’ve betrayed them somehow, but the truth is, I’ve always been consistent,” explained Rowling in an interview to promote the TV reboot due in 2026.

“For example, if you read the Harry Potter books closely, you’ll see that Dumbledore actually hated trans people.

“For example, in Goblet of Fire, he says, ‘You fail to recognize that it matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be’. That’s clearly Dumbledore indicating he thinks people should stay the gender they were born with, no matter what.

“Or when, in the Deathly Hallows, he says ‘Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it’. Obviously, that’s a reference to how we should all be insulting trans people by questioning their right to exist.

“Do not fear, over the next ten years, the HBO Max reboot will give plenty of opportunity for Dumbledore to put forward his sincerely held views on the trans community.”

Despite the revelation, Rowling once again confirmed that she herself is not a TERF, as she has repeatedly been accused of being.

“Obviously, I don’t believe any of this myself. Especially all that stuff about how words can have a lasting impact, especially when they come from people who have an extremely large platform, fuck that.”