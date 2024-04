It has been four years since we left the EU, and much has changed – very little of it good. Today, even the Telegraph is admitting British consumers face a £2bn bill for new post-Brexit checks on imports.

The question is, are you now ready – four years later – to admit that Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster, or are you one of those poor deluded souls who genuinely believe these are the sunlit uplands of Brexit?

Take our interactive test to find out!