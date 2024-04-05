Sending dick pics to scammers fails to make the top 10 worst things done by Tory MPs in 2024

After it was revealed Tory MP William Wragg sent compromising photos to a honeytrap scammer who then demanded the personal details of other MPs, researchers announced this doesn’t even make the top 10 worst things done by Tories in the first three months of the year.

Voters have insisted that MPs can be perverts in their private lives, if they could just be a bit more competent in their professional ones.

Voter Simon Williams told us, “This is a government that is failing on all fronts, it is threatening people’s homes, health and livelihoods. So in the overall scheme of things, sending a dick pic to some duplicitous scammer and then being conned into giving out details of other MPs isn’t the worst thing in the world.

“It’s not like he’s a bit rapey like some of his colleagues. They’re the proper wrong’uns.”

“In fact, I’d be comfortable with them sharing dick pics who whoever they want in private, as long as they fund the NHS appropriately, stop giving sweet tax breaks to billionaires, and pull their finger out on the housing crisis.

“Being a bit of a pervert while also being completely incompetent is the problem.”

