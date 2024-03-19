Why GB News having government politicians as news presenters is actually a real boon for the democratic process, by Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

While Ofcom has once again demonstrated its left-wing wokerati credentials, I am happy to once again explain why my government colleagues and I presenting news programmes on GB News is a real boon for the democratic process.

While some naysayers decry this as the end of journalistic integrity, I, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, am here to enlighten the masses on why this is, in fact, a revolutionary step forward for democracy itself.

First and foremost, let’s address the elephant in the room with the grace and poise of a ballet dancer prancing through a china shop. By incorporating government politicians as news presenters, we finally bridge the pesky gap between governing and informing the public.

Why wait for the Fourth Estate to potentially misinterpret the noble intentions of our policies when we can deliver the news straight from the horse’s mouth? And what a well-bred, nanny-raised articulate horse it is!

Critics will no doubt argue that this blurs the lines between state propaganda and unbiased reporting, drawing parallels to less democratic regimes. However, I posit that this is a gross misunderstanding of our noble intentions. In reality, it’s a masterstroke of transparency. We’re not hiding our involvement in the news; we’re parading it in front of the camera with the pomp and circumstance of a royal wedding.

We could have chosen to hide in the shadows, telling news organisations what to say, but instead, we are out there in front of the cameras saying it ourselves. Which is clearly much better.

Furthermore, think of the efficiency we’re introducing into the news cycle. In an era where time is of the essence, our approach eradicates the need for middlemen. Government officials can now report on their own policies, critique their own performances, and even score their own achievements. If that’s not a win-win for time management and self-assessment, I don’t know what is.

Some may say that this approach runs the risk of turning the news into a rather one-sided affair, where only the government’s viewpoint is presented and celebrated. To those individuals, I say, fear not! Diversity of thought is guaranteed, as we have a wide array of opinions within the government itself – ranging from those who think we’re doing a splendid job, to those who believe we’re doing an exceptionally splendid job.

I urge voters and viewers alike to remember that by having government politicians as news presenters on GB News, we are not eroding the pillars of democracy; we are reinforcing them with the sturdy oak of British resolve and innovation.

This is the dawn of a new era in journalism, where transparency, efficiency, and government oversight of government actions are celebrated. Long may it prosper, for in this bold move, we see the true face of modern democracy – mine.