Team GB wins historic Olympic gold in ‘Riding a Raleigh Chopper up a hill’

Britain won a historic gold medal in the Olympics yesterday by managing to ride a Raliegh Chopper all the way up an actual hill unaided.

With news of more medals for Team GB overnight, this time in swimming in diving, further news emerged earlier of yet another gold medal for the team after chopper rider Simon Williams managed to somehow pick up a chopper and ride it up a hill on his own.

Speaking earlier, he told us, “That was tough, I don’t know how I did it.

“Everyone knows how heavy the old Raleigh chopper is, so it takes almost all your energy to pick it up and get in it at the start of the event.

“So I really had to dig in there to get the thing moving, given that it weighs the equivalent of a second world war tank.

“But once I was moving on the flat I just tried to build up some speed and somehow keep it moving slowly up the hill.”

When asked how many other entrants there were in the event, he said, “Just me in the end.

“They will only actually allow one chopper in the country at a time for safety reasons”