Bootlickers still eagerly licking boots

The police should be free to administer beatings whenever they personally decide it is appropriate, according to bootlickers across the country today.

As footage emerged over the weekend showing the Manchester airport incident began with two men assaulting police officers, thousands of bootlickers have decided this is more than enough justification for police officers to take the law into their own hands to administer punishment beatings when a suspect has been subdued.

Bootlicker Simon Williams told us, “I am perfectly comfortable watching the police beat the criminals they are arresting, and I see no problem whatsoever with this becoming an acceptable part of our society.

“Do you think today’s ruffians would think twice about misbehaving in public if they knew such behaviour would result in a swift kick in the head when they were eventually tasered and completely subdued by a policeman?

“But to be clear, I’m not a complete animal. There should be clear limits to the violent retribution being meted out by law enforcement officials, obviously.

“Something like shoplifting items less than a tenner should be a simple slap across the face with the back of a hand. Speeding in a 30 should be a dead leg. On the motorway an atomic wedgie.

“The really violent stuff, like kicks in the head and broken noses should be reserved for the genuinely awful offences, like parking in a parent-and-child spot at the supermarket when you clearly don’t have children with you.”

When it was pointed out that extrajudicial violent punishments delivered by law enforcement are a big part of Sharia Law, Williams was left flummoxed.

He stammered, “But…but… Sharia Law is an evil, inhumane and brutal way to run a country. Whereas my version of extrajudicial beatings is the good kind.

“Obviously.”