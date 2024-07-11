That was for David Platt in 1993, VAR tells Ronald Koeman

VAR officials have spoken out regarding the controversial penalty given to England in last night’s Euros semi-final, telling Dutch manager Ronald Koeman ‘David Platt says hello’.

In October 1993, Koeman was guilty of a professional foul that not only failed to see a penalty awarded, but that also saw him avoid an obvious red card – before later scoring in the game that England lost 2-0, and which ended their hopes of qualifying for the 1994 World Cup and Graham Taylor lose his job.

It is a historic wrong that has finally been righted, after Harry Kane was awarded a penalty against the Dutch that some experts have described as ‘soft’.

“Have that you big orange twat!” screamed David Platt at the television, allegedly.

Meanwhile, England fans have once again begun believing they can win the tournament, despite the obvious obstacle of a far superior Spanish team awaiting them in the final.

England fan Simon Williams told us, “I am very grateful to the England team for refusing to play well until after the general election, to ensure there was no ‘feel good factor’ in play when the country went to the polls.

“Everything else is a bonus.”