Jacob Rees-Mogg to record album of Eurosceptic jazz

The ex-Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s first project after being dramatically voted out of Government is to record an album of avant-garde Eurosceptic Jazz.

“Jacob’s always loved jazz music,” said a close personal friend.

“And throughout his life, he’s wanted to express his deep discontent with the European project through the medium of modernist, avant-garde jazz music.”

The album’s centrepiece will be a nine-minute cacophonous symphony of saxophone and guitar called ‘Euroshits’. It reportedly features Mr Rees-Mogg improvising an impassioned scat that deconstructs the bureaucracy inherent within the EU and culminates in him simply screaming ‘Euroshits’ repeatedly over and over again while a discordant piano thunders in the background.

“Yes, ‘Euroshits’ is the key,” continued the friend.

“He’s been working on it for the past year. I’ve heard some of the demos and they’re extraordinary. They’re really going to change the face of musical Euroscepticism.”

The album, whose other tracks bear titles such as ‘Christ, I hate the French,’ ‘Belgian biscuit bastard,’ and ‘Put a bra on Frau,’ is expected to be released later this year and will be available on iTunes, CD and limited 180g vinyl.