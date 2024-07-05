Disillusionment with Labour Government sets in

After almost an hour of Labour’s new Government, disillusionment appears to have set in amongst the public.

“Well, I’ve got to be honest, I’m disappointed,” said Simon Williams, a man who believes that, frankly, they’re all the same when you think about it.

“Keir Starmer came into power promising all this change and improvements in our lives and that his government would be fighting for people like me, but what have they done? Nothing that I can see. It’s been rubbish.”

Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister earlier today after meeting with the King, and despite Parliament not opening until the King’s Speech on 17th July, many people are already wondering if their vote was wasted.

“I can’t see any difference, I really can’t,” said Eleanor Gay.

“I mean, the rivers are still all polluted, I still can’t get a doctor’s appointment, the trains are still rubbish. I mean, what was even the point of voting for Labour if they’re running everything the same thing as the Tories?”

Surprisingly, several people have already started to call for another election.

“I think so. I don’t see how we can go on like this,” said Adam Ant, a dandy highwayman.

“Labour has just run out of steam, and we need a chance to vote them out and get someone in who is going to actually do something. It’s so disappointing.”

A government spokesperson said that they “need more than just a few hours to effect change,” but that sort of mealy-mouthed excuse is unlikely to placate critics.