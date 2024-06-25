A Tory MP has launched a robust defence of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, telling the country that today, under Rishi Sunak’s government, it’s quite sunny.

“You ask me what Rishi Sunak has done for this country? I say, look out of the window. It’s really quite sunny,” explained Geoff Chutney, the Tory MP for Upper Bottom who recently denied using his farm shop to sell out-of-date cheese from the discounted aisle in the local Morrisons.

“Now, you may say to me that the state of the weather could never be a result of Government policy, and you may well be right. I don’t know, you don’t know. I just trust the great British people to look up at this glorious summer day and remember that it’s happening under a Tory government led by Rishi Sunak.”

Mr Chutney went on to say that Keir Starmer couldn’t be trusted with the weather.

“That’s the problem with the Labour Party under Keir Starmer, no one knows what their policy is about having nice sunny days. They have no plan at all. Their manifesto is entirely silent on the subject of sunny days. Do you really want to vote for the Labour party and five years of drizzle and grey days? For unseasonably cool weather?

“No, stick with the Tory party. Stick with Rishi Sunak. We have a plan, and today’s sunny day shows that our plan is working.”

Today’s statement from Mr Chutney follows on from yesterday, when Grant Schnapps claimed that, under Rishi Sunak, ice cream was really tasty and puppies are cute.