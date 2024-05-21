After Mauricio Pochettino left the club by mutual consent less than 12 months into the role, Chelsea’s owner, Todd Boehly, has confirmed that their new manager will be given a 45-minute rolling contract.

The contract will include an option to extend to a full 90 minutes if the club is winning that particular game at half-time.

The former Southampton, Spurs and PSG manager left the club this evening after finishing 6th in the league, despite having squad that cost the approximate GDP of many third-world countries.

It is believed that the US billionaire will consider turning to former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi in time for the new season, with the option to extend to ninety minutes if they are not losing at half-time in their opening match.

A statement on the club’s website read, “We would like to offer Mauricio our gratitude for his efforts, and yes, we know he’s only had twelve months, and we still finished 6th and got to a final and semi-final in the domestic compeitions, but his inability to shit trophies every time Mr Boehly clicks his fingers means that he simply had to go.”

Pressure has been mounting on Pochettino after the club spent billions on players he didn’t choose, and he appeared to have a difficult relationship with the Chelsea fans, many of whom are annoyed their billionaire owner isn’t buying them the success seen at Manchester City.

A club spokesman told us, “We would like to formally congratulate whoever gets the job of Chelsea manager after Mauricio, and he will have our complete and unequivocal support.

“Until at least lunchtime tomorrow.”