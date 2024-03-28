Jesus was worried about immigration, insists Nigel Farage

It’s not racist to be worried about immigration because Jesus Christ shares your concerns, according to Nigel Farage.

After calling the church ‘woke’ this week, Farage said Jesus spent a great deal of his time on Earth fretting about an influx of economic migrants from places like Judea and Sodom.

And he went on to insist that if Jesus were alive today, he would favour a robust immigration policy of the ‘one in one out’ variety.

“Obviously, he is alive, but you get my point?” he added.

Farage said the Biblical era was a time of mass migrations that placed a colossal strain on local services.

“Many of these people couldn’t even speak fucking English,” he told us.

The former UKIP leader believes Christ’s stance on immigration was hardened when one of the Apostles at the Last Supper noticed the waiter was Polish.

Farage continued, “The meal itself would have been spent discussing the impact of immigration on jobs, housing and primary school places.”

However, the Honorary President of Reform UK wouldn’t comment on whether Jesus would be in favour of leaving the ECHR in its current form.

Farage added, “Jesus knew that to be worried about immigration is human and that reinforcing borders with tanks and miles of barbed wire is just common sense.

“Why do you think Heaven has gates?”