Man City make daring £100m bid for the four points taken from Nottingham Forest

Man City have insisted to the Premier League that if there are four points now going spare, it would be a shame to see them go to waste.

After instructing lawyers to make the £100m bid for the four points taken from Nottingham Forest, the club has insisted they are willing to go as high as £250m if they also throw in the 10 points taken from Everton.

A city spokesperson told us, “We are always on the lookout for a bargain, and if you found a midfielder who was worth another 4 points a season, they’d be worth £100, no question.

“Look, we understand that us simply ‘buying’ points might raise a few eyebrows amongst football fans, but trust us, our lawyers are very good, and they could easily keep arguing about this for years, certainly long after these points have won us another league.

“The swift resolution of dubious financial practises is for the other clubs, not us.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League has insisted that points docked from other clubs are not for sale under any circumstances.

Unless the offer is really good.