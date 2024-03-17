Man who spent the last few years mocking ‘virtue signallers’ pretty keen for you to notice his MAGA hat and Trump flags

The need to publicly signal your virtues through ostentatious displays of support for ideas you think have value is nothing but a liberal cancer, according to a guy whose truck is covered in fourteen different Trump stickers.

Chuck Williams, 58, has spent the last few years telling people that liberal virtue signallers are responsible for most of society’s ills, and that this ‘sickness’ has led to the erosion of societal values such as free speech and being able to blame immigrants for stuff.

However, he insists that his MAGA hat and Trump T-shirt are not signals of his virtues, and are, in fact, something very different.

He told reporters, “Virtue signallers do what they do so people will recognise their very visible gesture and think they’re a better person because of it, whereas I’m wearing this only very slightly over-sized hat and carrying this flag for me, and actually I don’t care if anyone sees it or not.

“It is nothing but a coincidence that I’m wearing it here, in the street, where everyone can see.

“You know what, I might not even wear it during the election campaign, because this hat is for me and it’s my personal enjoyment, not so other people can see it.

“No, I’m not virtue signalling, shut up!”

Williams went on to deny accusations that it’s not ‘virtue signalling’ that he particularly dislikes, but rather the liberal values being promoted by said virtue-signallers.

He went on, “No, you’re wrong. Wearing a visible item in support of things like Pride, Ukraine, mental health, or Black Lives Matter is clearly a cancer which is threatening the very fabric of our society.

“But me wearing this hat and T-shirt and carrying this flag is very different to all those liberal ideas and their own visible tokens. The fact that it represents something I actually agree with is completely coincidental.”

