Extremely tenuous Irish connection definitely enough for most people to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, finds survey

You are definitely allowed to get drunk tonight because you are pretty sure your great-great-grandfather might have been half-Irish, according to new reports today.

Brits across the country are preparing to celebrate St Patrick’s Day after insisting that their incredibly tenuous genetic link to the Emerald Isle is all the excuse they need to get hideously drunk at the end of the week.

March 17th has long been a date on which people outside of Ireland celebrate something they think involves snakes by drinking stout and whiskey until they vomit.

However, a new survey has found that 124% of UK residents claim to be “part Irish” in order to take advantage of the day’s festivities.

Londoner Simon Williams told us, “I’m part Irish, so I will be in the pub this evening, yes.

“Specifically which part is Irish? Well, I don’t want to go into too much detail, but my great-grandmother was half-Irish. Or half-Russian, we’re not really sure, to be honest.

“Either way, it means I have a genetic predisposition to loving booze. So get the beers in!”

In homes around the country, family members who have chosen to wear something green are insisting that it allows them to go to the pub at lunchtime and celebrate the ancestral links they’re not sure even exist.

London office worker Damien ‘Paddy for today’ Adams told us, “I saw a leprechaun on the tube this morning, it was definitely a sign!

“Sure, he insisted he actually suffered from a genetic disorder he called dwarfism, but he’s hardly going to admit he knows where all the gold is hidden, is he?

“So yes, I will be in the pub tonight with my fellow Irish descendants to celebrate all that St Patrick stuff and that. Want to join us?

“I’ll be drinking Guinness, even though I don’t like it, and then starting a fight with a stranger – what could be more Irish than that?”