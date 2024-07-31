Brave patriot does his bit to heal grieving community by travelling to Southport to hurl bricks at policemen

Dozens of brave patriots travelled to Southport yesterday to express their grief over the recent murders of three young children in the only way they know how.

Some left early on the train, ensuring they were equipped with every proud patriot’s ‘grief essentials’ – a 12-pack of cider and a balaclava.

Those keenest to express their support for the grieving community chose to articulate those feelings by throwing cans, bottles and even a few bricks, at police.

Self-proclaimed freedom-loving patriot Simon ‘Dave’ Williams told us, “We felt that we needed to come to Southport to show everyone how much we love this country – and the best way to show this is by throwing things at the police and being filmed chanting Tommy Robinson’s name.

“And yes, we know the police have said the suspect was born in Cardiff and has no links to Islam, but we still felt the best way to help this community was by trying to set fire to the local mosque.

“How else can we demonstrate our love of this country, if not by throwing and breaking things and trying to set fire to a religious building that had nothing whatsoever to do with this tragedy?

“Checkmate liberals.”