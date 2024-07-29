If you don’t like obeying our laws then you should get out of our country, Tommy Robinson told

Former EDL leader and professional gammon-herder Tommy Robinson has been told that if he doesn’t like the laws of this country then he should go and live somewhere else, after an arrest warrant was issued for him following his failure to appear before the High Court this morning.

The arrest warrant was issued after Tommy Ten Names broadcast a ‘documentary’ containing lies that he had been told not to repeat by a judge in the defamation trial he lost in 2021.

The 41-year-old grifter had been due in court on Monday morning for allegedly breaching an order not to repeat those lies, and now faces arrest. Again.

The arrest warrant has prompted many to question his supporters and ask if they still hold the firm belief that any person who doesn’t like the laws of this country should ‘leave’.

Police spokesperson and rational human Simon Williams told reporters, “Obviously the fact that Tommy Robinson has found himself on the wrong side of the law will not have come as much of a surprise to most people.

“We’ve been watching his flagrant disregard for the laws of our land for quite a while now, and this is not the first time he’s encountered the legal process in this country.

“I don’t want to sound unwelcoming or prejudiced, but I’ve always believed that if someone with a foreign passport is going to enjoy all the benefits of living in our country then they should be willing to obey the laws of the land.

“However – and to quote his supporters directly – if you are not going to try and get a proper job or contribute to the society in which you live, and instead want to spend your days going around causing trouble and breaking our laws, well, you know where the airports are.

“With multiple criminal convictions, and yet another prison term now possible, he’s clearly adding nothing to our society, so maybe we should revoke his citizenship like we did with Shamima Begum?”

Tommy Robinson’s core supporters would probably have been willing to comment on his current legal crisis, but three of them are busy smashing poorly-articulated arguments into various Facebook pages and the other five are currently out on a brave ‘Christian’ crusade around a local market, much to the annoyance of the hardworking immigrants just trying to do a decent day’s work.