Tapas and sangria sales up 700% in Wales and Scotland

Spain’s victory over England in the final of Euro 2024 arrives alongside an entirely coincidental surge in Spanish food sales in Wales and Scotland.

With England coming so close to victory in the competition but ultimately going home without the trophy, the other home nations have been typically supportive in defeat.

“HAHAHAHAHA,” confirmed Simon Williams, a 38-year-old Glaswegian.

“Don’t mind me, I always get in 29 different types of tapas on a Sunday evening. Nothing to do with Spanish doing over the English.

“I’m kidding. It’s EVERYTHING to do with that.

“You lot laugh at us when we crash out early, so we laugh at you when you crash out later on. Circle of life and all that. Can I offer you some Potatas bravas? Don’t be shy, there’s absolutely loads.”

Welshman, Jay Cooper, added, “I’ve always loved Spanish food, me.

“From Paella, to Gazpacho, to… ah… you know… all the others… TORTILLA! That’s one, isn’t it? I’m pretty sure it is.

“I hope it is anyway, mixed a load of eggs and potatoes to celebrate England losing.”

England supporter, Hayley Rice, said, “Nice of you to make up a woman football fan for your football story. I bet you think you’re being really progressive, don’t you?

“Anyway… this is all a bit sad. We should all be supporting each other as one Britain.

“And by that, I mean Wales and Scotland should be nice to England while we continue to laugh at them whenever they have a brave go at doing football.”