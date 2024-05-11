A man from Surrey who spent more than a fair amount of his hard-earned cash on four nights in Reykjavík is now absolutely kicking himself.

Simon Williams, a retired staple manufacturer from Woking, had hoped to see the famous northern lights before he died and so booked the trip for himself and his wife to mark his sixty-eighth birthday in April.

“When I used to hear people talking about ‘the northern lights’ I had always assumed they were talking about the Blackpool illuminations,” he told us.

“But then when we got the Internet in 2014, I had a quick search, and it turned out they were talking about these beautiful lights in the sky – the ‘areola boorish’ or somethin’.

“I added it to my bucket list there and then and started saving the pennies. If I’d have known I could have sat in my own bleedin’ back garden and watched them, then obviously I would have done so and saved myself a load of money,” he bemoaned, staring glumly out of his lounge window at the hues of green, white and red dancing merrily across the Surrey night sky.

“It was cloudy every night we were in Iceland, so I didn’t see a thing, as it happens.”

He added, “And you wouldn’t believe the cost of a pint out there!”

According to reports, the Icelandic tourist board have expressed concern that if sightings of the Aurora Borealis become a regular occurrence in Britain, then tourism could now drop significantly, and so in an attempt to lure visitors, they are considering halving the price of alcohol to only twenty quid a pint.