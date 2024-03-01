Liz Truss blames woke, leftist deep state for emergence of Liz Truss

Liz Truss has launched another stinging attack on the establishment, claiming that the woke, leftist deep state is to blame for Liz Truss and her catastrophic premiership.

Speaking outside the cubicles in the toilets of The Crown on the High Street, Ms Truss was scathing.

“Liz Truss was a disaster for this country,” said Liz Truss.

“But if it hadn’t been for the deep state, it’s unlikely that anyone would ever have heard of her.

“The Woke, leftist deep state set in motion a pernicious system that allows anyone to obtain power by simply proving themselves the most popular amongst a constituency of people and as a result of that system, this country had Liz Truss and all the problems that came with her, foisted on it.”

She then urged people to revolt against against the deep state.

“We are a democracy. We don’t have to put up with this system. This system that gave rise to Liz Truss. I would urge everyone to stand up and fight against this deep state that has hijacked our country for over a hundred years.”

She went on to say something else, but it wasn’t possible to hear exactly what as someone had flushed a toilet.