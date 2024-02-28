Manchester celebrates record 784th consecutive day of rain

Residents of Manchester have been celebrating today after the city broke its previous rain record to achieve an amazing 784 consecutive days of rainy shite weather.

With much of the UK experiencing rain again today, like every other fucking day this year, residents of Manchester have been given an extra special boost today after being informed that they have now had considerable rainfall every single day for about the last two years, which is a new record for the city.

Manchester resident Simon Williams confirmed, “The last time it didn’t rain was 2022, although I’m sure there was some drizzle that day.

“However, in terms of the records, we have been told that it has been broken, as it’s rained every day now for 784 days, which is amazing.

“It’s really great news for the city and we are really proud to break the record. I just hope it can continue.

“We just love a bit of heavy rain around here, especially if it is coming down sideways, or that fine rain that really soaks you through.

“But we’ll be happy for some light drizzle, as long as it keeps on raining, and we can hopefully get to 1000 days.”

Asked what he will be doing this weekend we were told “Going for a nice walk. In the rain I expect. Lovely.”