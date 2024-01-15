Man who loves free speech really can’t handle it when people use theirs to disagree with him

A man who makes a really big deal about how important he thinks free speech is, continues to have a massive hissy fit if you use yours to call out his bullshit, it has emerged.

Simon Williams, whose user icon is currently a picture of classical statuary, seems to be under the impression that free speech means he gets to say what he likes and other people are oppressing him by telling him he’s talking bollocks.

Simon, whose bio says FREE SPEECH ADVOCATE in all-caps so you can’t help but know how important it is, responded with fury when other users used their free speech to publicly ridicule him for spouting a whole heap of easily disproved nonsense and fact-free opinion under the guise of ‘open debate’.

Responding to suggestions that his beliefs appear to be largely the product of his own imagination and unsupported by either the observations of science or the evidence of his own eyes, Simon called his critics ‘Fascists who just want to suppress the free exchange of information’.

“I think it’s important that people are allowed to express challenging ideas, and they should be free to be heard in a public forum,” he said shortly before ragequitting because someone challenged his freely-shared ideas in a public forum.

He added, “This is what’s wrong with society – if I ran the Internet it would be a true meritocracy where my ideas would be given their chance to shine, and everyone would think for themselves and agree with me.”