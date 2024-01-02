2024 already shit

With the new decade only 36 hours old, early indications are that 2024 is already failing to live up to expectations.

The realisation that everything is still shit has come as a huge disappointment to millions of people who’ve returned to work this morning to discover that they haven’t crossed over into a magical paradise full of joy and prosperity.

“I was full of optimism on New Year’s Eve,” revealed Simon Williams.

“I’d felt sure I’d get a brilliant new job and find the girl of my dreams, but I woke up to discover I’d followed through during the night and I still support Birmingham City.

“Somehow my future seems a lot bleaker than it did yesterday.”

56-year-old Miriam Dalton has spent the morning trying to comprehend why she still has an online gambling addiction and spiralling debt.

“As I watched Big Ben ring in the new year and the spectacular fireworks and drone display from the banks of the River Thames I remember feeling incredibly positive about what lay in store for me in 2024,” she said.

“However, It seems I still face the prospect of having my house repossessed and I’m still very, very, very lonely.

“Roll on 2024!” she added letting off a solitary party popper.

Others have revealed their continued suffering as people use the new year as an opportunity to review their lifestyle choices.

“The wife has decided to give up smoking,”47-year-old Graham Jennings told us.

“A few hours in and she’s irritable, aggressive and completely irrational.

“It’s like being married to a cross between Katie Hopkins and Jose Mourinho.

“2024 has already been the worst year of my life.”

Experts have revealed that blind optimism being replaced by hate-fuelled pessimism is not uncommon at this time of year.

“At the end of the year people will reassess their lives and pinpoint what changes need to be made,” explained one leading expert in this sort of thing.

“These changes often require both physical and mental strength to achieve.

“My advice would be to forget it.

“Assuming Donald Trump doesn’t get back in and throw a nuclear tantrum, there’s always next year.”