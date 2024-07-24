Labour suspends Labour MPs for voting like Labour MPs

The government has suspended seven rebel MPs who voted in favour of policies Labour governments are supposed to support.

After the SNP tabled a motion to remove the two-child benefit cap, seven Labour MPs voted to support the motion in defiance of the government, which insisted the cap would remain in place. Those MPs will now have the whip withdrawn for a period of time.

Labour spokesperson Simon Williams told us, “It’s important that this new Labour government continue the policies of the previous Conservative government, and it’s important that Labour MPs realise this.

“Defiance will not be tolerated.

“We were elected with a massive majority because we are the party of the working classes – and we will do everything in our power to support those working classes, as long as they don’t have more than two children.

“Sure, as a party we were hugely critical of the government that introduced the two-child benefit cap, but that was the old Labour party, not this one. This one is perfectly happy continuing with Tory policies if it’s politically convenient to us at the time.

“We don’t care that having such a huge majority means it’s actually okay for some MPs to vote with the conscience from time to time, and that a slap on the wrist would be sufficient – defiance will not be tolerated. We demand total fealty.

“They should be grateful we’re not sending them to the gulags.”