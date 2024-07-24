Dressage horse Ned the horse has been named as the first contestant in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series, after leaving the Olympics because the trainers are so mean.

With news emerging earlier that GB Athlete Charlotte Dujardin has pulled out of the Olympics after video emerged of her repeatedly whipping a horse, Dressage horse Ned the horse has now revealed that he will be joining Strictly Come Dancing instead of going to the Olympics, because he doesn’t want to be hit by his trainer.

Speaking earlier, Ned told us, “They won’t be mean, will they? The people who teach us to dance?

“I will be joining Strictly Come Dancing this year as the first-ever horse contestant, mainly because I don’t want to do dancing in the Olympics any more due to the toxic environment there. The trainers are so mean.

“I’m sick of getting abused and bullied just because I get one single step wrong, and physically assaulted for being a millisecond late with a move.

“Thankfully, I doubt that sort of thing would go on in Strictly, as it’s just a dance show on the telly, and all the professional dancers look lovely in the interviews when the cameras are on them.”

Asked who he has been paired with on the show we were told, “I don’t know yet, but hopefully it’s that Graziano guy – he looks lovely”