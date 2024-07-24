Car wash celebrates cleaning its millionth banknote

A car wash boss in Essex has given his workers more than ten minutes off as a thank-you for cleaning over a million pounds of cash ‘left to him by his grandmother’.

Simon Williams, who runs the Clean Traffic wash in Chelmsford, said he was delighted that his inheritance was now ‘clean as a whistle’.

“It has been a dream come true,” a tearful Mr Williams told us this morning, “that at last my dear grandmother’s money is clean enough to spend.

“She was a kind, loving, but filthy woman, who had left this fortune for me underneath her squalid bed. She was also on a lot of medication, so I do not doubt that some of those beshitten notes were shamefully stained with second-rate drugs.”

It is believed that Mr Williams’ grandmother had a clause in her will that meant that the money had to be filtered via a network of young men, through parts of Soho, and then sent to him in smaller amounts by faceless gangsters in the middle of the night.

“Ah, she had a good sense of humour,” he chuckled, “she would never have done anything as simple as a bank transfer through a lawyer. It’s just not her way.

“Even when she was alive, she would send me considerable amounts in huge lorries, guarded by many of my brothers, who would then stay and help me with my humble business.

“But the money itself? Always soiled and in need of a good scrub in the back of my establishment. That is why my workers now have time off, as my thank you to them for looking after my family.

“It is a good day and we must all celebrate.”

Chief Superintendent Derek Matthews, head of Essex Police, who happened to be using the carwash at the time, told us that he was ‘delighted’ with the success of such a thriving, local business.

“I wish Mr Williams all the best with the future success of his company and speak for all on the force in passing on our sincerest condolences following the death of his grandmother.”