Snoop Dogg busy practising for the Olympics

Snoop Dogg has been asked to be a torchbearer ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and has begun practising in the only way he knows how.

Snoop had the torch in his hands for less than three minutes before he stuffed it with weed and lit the end of it.

Shocked Olympic officials were told, “Fo’ shizzle, this looks like the dankest blunt ever rolled.

“If you didn’t want me to smoke it, you shouldn’t have made it shaped like a blunt, you feel me?”

It is expected that Snoop’s stint with the torch will be the slowest, most relaxed leg of the Olympic torch relay in history, with several stops for snacks and perhaps even a nap or two.

“I’ll be there, don’t you worry about that,” Snoop told officials.

“Eventually.”

IOC President Thomas Bach took the debacle in stride.

“We wanted someone who embodies peace and creativity, and Snoop Dogg certainly brings a unique twist to the Olympics.

“We might not condone his specific approach, but we appreciate the.. er… enthusiasm.

“It’s just a shame that any athlete who gets within 500 yards of him is going to fail a doping test. C’est la vie.”