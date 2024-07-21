‘Let’s elect a man who’ll be President at 82’, insist voters who claimed President was too old at 81

Republican voters have insisted it’s time to make Donald Trump President at the age of 82, now that they’ve won the argument that Joe Biden was too old to be President at the age of 81.

After spending the best part of 2024 insisting Joe Biden was too old to be the next President, Republicans are now faced with the prospect of promoting a man who will be older than Joe Biden when during his term as President, if he wins the November election.

Chuck Williams 56, told us, “It’s time to elect Donald Trump and to forget about old sleepy Joe. Yes, I know Donald fell asleep during his son’s speech at the Republican convention – but have you heard Don Jnr talk? It could have happened to anyone!

“Now that Biden has dropped out, it’s time to recognise that age is just a number, and a very unimportant one at that. Just because Donald Trump is now the oldest Presidential candidate of all time is nothing to worry about.

“If you were going to worry about anything, you would worry about the fact that he’s a convicted felon and was found liable of rape, plus all the other outstanding criminal charges against him.

“But no, I’m not remotely worried about those things either. What this country really needs after ditching an 81-year-old President, is an 82-year-old rapist felon for President.”