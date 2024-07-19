Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs questioned over advanced knowledge of civil unrest in the city

Ricky Wilson, lead singer of the Leeds-based band Kaiser Chiefs and general low-level irritant has been brought in for questioning about the rioting that took place in Leeds overnight.

Alarms were raised at the specificity of some of the lyrics and, just 20 years later, how suspiciously accurate they turned out to be.

Wilson’s PR team released the following statement, “The Kaiser Chiefs never incited anything aside from a million unbearable sing-a-longs at accountancy firm Christmas parties.

“Waterboarding a middle-of-the-road indie band seems very extreme for a song that is well known to be about the Leeds music festival.”

A spokesman for the Leeds constabulary, Simon Williams, said, “Of course we know he wasn’t involved, it just never hurts to keep them in check – we thought we had Wilson contained when he, inexplicably, turned up on that singing show as a judge on that BBC ear-sore “The Voice” along with Tom Jones and that weapons-grade dollop Will-I-AM.

“However, they’ve already released one album this year… so without a sustained campaign of fear and intimidation they could very well start writing a follow up for 2025.”