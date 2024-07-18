Moonpig sets a new Guinness World Record for number of upsells during purchase of a single greetings card

Consumers have been left both awestruck and exhausted after online greetings card seller Moonpig set a new world record for the most upsells during the purchase of a single greetings card.

The previous record, held by a notorious insurance website that required opting out of no less than 42 optional extras, has been utterly obliterated by Moonpig’s latest feat.

It all began innocently enough, with customer Simon Williams logging on to Moonpig to buy a birthday card for his father. Little did he know he was stepping into an odyssey to rival the labours of Hercules.

Williams told us, “The first upsell was standard: a slightly larger card for just a bit more money. Then came the invitation join a membership scheme to get free postage, then when I wanted to pay, there was another page to select optional gifts – from flowers, chocolates, a teddy bear, a balloon, some booze or any of the other approximately 40 options, all available for an ‘unbeatable price’. Then, when I finally got to the checkout page, there was another option to sign up for a membership, and other ‘gift ideas’ to include in the sale on the checkout page itself.

“By the time I reached the second membership offer promising a year’s worth of discounts and exclusive deals for a mere monthly fee, I’ll be honest, was beginning to doubt my life choices.”

Moonpig’s pièce de résistance was the cashback offer after checkout, where for just £18 a month Simon could benefit from getting cashback from a range of retailers entirely unrelated to the card he was trying to buy.

Guinness World Records officials confirmed that Moonpig’s checkout process includes an astonishing 72 upsell offers, securing their place in history.

“We didn’t believe it at first,” said Guinness adjudicator Jane Matthews. “How could a site selling something as simple as a greetings card for £3.29, have 72 upsell offers that added up to a cost of fifteen grand and thirty quid a month ongoing forever?

“But when we saw the sheer volume of add-ons and upsells shown to customers simply trying to buy a birthday card, we knew we were witnessing something truly special. Or terrifying. Probably both.”

In response, Moonpig issued a statement proudly announcing their new record, explaining that there are options for further expansion of the customer journey which could break their own record in the coming weeks.

They told us, “I think we can reach 100 upsells, certainly. For example, we’re considering offering our customers the chance to insure the card against loss or damage in transit, and adding a pop-up on the card page itself suggesting customers add a bespoke message composed by AI – for a small fee, of course.

“Also, customers will soon be able to take advantage of our new ‘Checkout Plus’ experience, where for just an extra £2, they can simply buy the thing they want to buy without being offered a thousand other unrelated items.”