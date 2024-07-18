Man who spent two years accusing people of wearing ‘face nappies’ now has a bandage taped to his ear

A Donald Trump fan who mocked people during the pandemic for their use of ‘entirely unnecessary’ medical equipment on their head, has taken to wearing entirely unnecessary medical equipment on his head.

Derek Williams, 65, insisted the bandage was a show of solidarity with Donald Trump, who is also wearing an unnecessarily large bandage over his ear following his assassination attempt last weekend.

Derek explained, “Sure, I mocked you Liberal crybabies wearing your face nappies when you were all virtue signalling your willingness to do whatever the government told you to do – but this is different, I’m merely signalling my support for Donald Trump and my willingness to do anything his government will tell me to do.

“It couldn’t be more different. The fact that I have to explain it to you means you’re dumb and part of the media elite.”

Meanwhile, experts have reacted to the sight of so many Republicans wearing ear bandages with the simple words, “Definitely not a cult.”

They went on, “I mean, a charismatic leader, unbridled devotion by his followers, promotion of conspiracies designed to frighten members – this shows absolutely NONE of the signs of being a cult.

“I doubt there will be any drinking of the Kool-Aid. Well, not until all of their wallets are empty.”