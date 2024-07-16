Republicans take short break from blaming assassination attempt on Democrats who compared Trump to Hitler, to appoint VP nominee who compared Trump to Hitler

The Republican party has begun its national convention by taking a short break from blaming Democrats who compared Trump to Hitler for his assassination attempt, by nominating a VP candidate who compared Trump to Hitler.

JD Vance has been appointed as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 Presidential election, proving that although likening Trump to a fascist dictator will see you blamed for deranged shooters, it won’t preclude you from being a heart attack away from the Oval Office.

Vance, at 39, is far younger than Donald Trump but spent a good deal of his 30s being highly critical of Trump, his policies, and his general approach to politics before realising that being nice to him can get you a much better job.

His position on the ticket has been seen as hypocritical by many in the media, a charge flatly rejected by party officials.

GOP spokesperson Chuck Williams told us, “Look, I know how it looks, but take a closer look and it’s completely different. When the Democrats likened Trump to a fascist dictator, they were doing so in the hope that someone would pick up a rifle and shoot him – and they got their wish! They are basically guilty of attempted murder. Which is typical of the criminal left.

“But when JD compared Trump to a fascist dictator, he was merely using his god-given First Amendment right to voice an opinion that he quickly changed as soon as we had a quiet word in his ear.

“The reality is, if we limit our VP options only to those people who have not, at any time, compared Trump to a fascist dictator, then our options would be very limited indeed.

“So checkmate, liberals.”