England fans thank Southgate, keep everything crossed he’s not coming to their club

England fans have given vocal thanks to Gareth Southgate for his eight years as England manager, before crossing absolutely everything that his turgid brand of football won’t be coming to their club any time soon.

After announcing his resignation this morning, speculation is already rife on which club will be ‘lucky’ enough to secure his services.

England and Chelsea fan Simon William told us, “I would like to thank Gareth for some of the best times as an England fan in my life. From Trippier’s World Cup semi-final goal to Watkins’ last-minute semi-final winner, I’m grateful for those incredible moments and memories that will stay with me until the day I die. But I would also like him to promise me he won’t come within a hundred miles of Stamford Bridge.

“Please.”

Newcastle fan Shane Mattews told us, “Gareth has been brilliant for England, and when he started, who amongst us wouldn’t have taken two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final from his four tournaments in charge? But please, God, don’t let him come here if Eddie Howe gets his job with England.

“I have no problem whatsoever seeing my club funded with blood money from a despotic authoritarian regime with a terrible human rights record, but I don’t think I could remain a fan if we started playing six at the back at home against Fulham while focussing on avoiding defeat at all costs.”

Other fans have had similar reactions, with Derek Smith, a lifelong Colchester City fan, told us, “I’ve loved watching England these last eight years, it’s been mostly wonderful – and sure, my club only preserved its league status at the bottom of League Two on the final day of the season, but honestly, I don’t want him here.

“It’s bad enough struggling for results week in, week out, without having to watch a brand of football so tedious the NHS considered prescribing it to insomniacs.

“So thank you Gareth, but no thank you.”