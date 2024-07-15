Clacton residents receive first of many, many out-of-office replies from Nigel Farage’s parliamentary email address

Residents of Clacton have had to wait less than a week to discover what it really means to have Nigel Farage as your parliamentary representative.

Just four days after being sworn in as an MP in the new parliament, Farage has explained that he will shortly be leaving the country and travelling to America to help his good friend Donald Trump recover from his gunshot wound and to support him at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Clacton resident Derek Williams told us, “I wrote to Nigel to ask him to do something about anti-social behaviour in my neighbourhood, but I got a boilerplate reply suggesting he won’t be able to respond because the wifi reception is quite bad deep inside Donald Trump’s anus.

“So who do I talk to about the local issues concerning me? What point is an MP who can’t be bothered to work for his constituents?

“Surely he didn’t just pick an electorate with well below-average education levels purely to get himself a national platform and another pension at the taxpayer’s expense, did he?

“Surely his first and only loyalty is to the people of Clacton, and not to some foreign politician who literally couldn’t give two shits if he went to see him or not?

“Oh. Right. Silly me.”